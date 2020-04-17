Joy Behar Blows Off 2020 Election Concerns, Says Biden Could Beat Trump If He Was ‘Locked In A Trunk’

Joy Behar claimed Friday that former Vice President Joe Biden could defeat President Donald Trump in November even if he was “locked in a trunk.”

Behar expressed her confidence in Biden during a discussion on ABC's "The View" about how the coronavirus pandemic was impacting candidates and their ability to run a successful campaign.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg opened the segment with a Washington Post article that suggested Biden might have a hard time campaigning due to coronavirus dominating news coverage on a daily basis.

“You know who is on television every five minutes,” Goldberg said, referencing Trump. “So do you think this is going to be an issue for him? Does he need to compete with the virus stuff that you know who is talking about? Joy?”

“Well, I thought you were going to say ‘with the virus named Donald Trump,'” Behar joked. “That was weird, but, you know, I’m thinking it’s very hard for Joe Biden right now because you have these daily briefings also known as rallies that Trump is holding every afternoon for hours.”

But Behar went on to say that she still had confidence in Biden’s popularity.

“The truth of the matter is that even if Joe Biden was locked in a trunk in a basement in the middle of the Canary Islands, he would still win this election,” Behar claimed. “That’s how bad his opponent is. I’m not worried about it that much because everybody knows Joe Biden. It’s like having a relative that you haven’t seen for awhile, but you know he’s great.”

Meghan McCain made it clear that she was not ready to call the election just yet.

“I think he’s doing what he can,” McCain said of Biden, mentioning his podcast and the fact that he was continuing to do interviews and social media updates from home. “In all campaigns, there’s going to be at least one big crisis of some kind. I think this is a much bigger crisis than anyone could have anticipated.”

McCain also argued that the pulpit Trump had due to the near constant updates on coronavirus would be very difficult for Biden to match.

"I don't think Democrats should get too far out over their skis because it — I think back in 2016 it was sort of unheard of that Trump could win the first time around," she said. "And I think these polls coming out especially in swing states aren't totally leaning towards Joe Biden in a way I would be comfortable with if I were working on his campaign."