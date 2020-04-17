Video Of Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Delivering Charity Meals In LA Surfaces

The first video has surfaced of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Los Angeles and it shows them handing out charity meals during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a screenshot shared Friday on Instagram by TMZ, the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex can be seen outside of a building holding blue bags. Both royals are wearing casual attire and donning face masks and hats.

In the clip shared in the piece, we see Harry and the former “Suits” actress walk up to the building when a gate eventually opens. They go inside, up the stairs and through the complex with the bags.

The next shot is of the two leaving the place with no bags in tow. The royals then get into a black SUV.

According to the outlet, the two volunteered with Project Angel Food, an L.A. nonprofit that prepares and delivers medically-tailored food to those suffering from chronic illnesses.

A source of TMZ shared that the two dropped off food at the low-income housing unit for disabled and special needs residents and reportedly made a few stops in the complex.

It all comes following reports in March that the former duke and duchess moved to Los Angeles from Canada.

As previously reported, Harry and Markle shocked much of the world when the two announced back in January their plans to step down from their royal duty roles and become “financially independent.”

Not long after, Queen Elizabeth II issued a statement releasing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their duties, stating that they are “no longer working members of the Royal Family.” The end of their senior roles became official March 31.