Minnesota Football Coach P.J. Fleck Shares Motivational Message With Student Body Amid Ongoing Coronavirus Crisis

Minnesota Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck recently dropped an inspiring video for the students.

Students are away from campus isolating from coronavirus, and Fleck apparently thought they could use some motivation.

He fired up the camera and had them ready to run through a wall. Watch and listen to his comments below.

I know I rip on Minnesota on a regular basis, and I won’t stop anytime soon. As a Wisconsin man, the Gophers are my enemy until I die.

I live to murder them on the football field and on the basketball court. It’s what we do as Badgers and I won’t change that until my heart stops ticking.

Having said that, there is something about Fleck’s energy you just have to respect. You just have to respect it.

The man has more energy than 99.99999% of people walking the planet. He just lives to motivate people and I like that about Fleck.

He just refuses to let his spirits get down. Even in the face of a global pandemic, Fleck is out here motivating the students to be the best they can be.

I appreciate Fleck’s high energy. I really do. Now, let’s get back to beating him up and down the football field.