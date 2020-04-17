Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Eases Coronavirus Restrictions After Trump Calls For State To Be ‘Liberated’

Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced that he was easing some of the state’s coronavirus restrictions a day after the White House released new public health guidelines, and just minutes after President Donald Trump called for the state to be liberated.
The new restrictions will allow outdoor activities, including hunting, fishing, and golfing to resume as long as social distancing protocols are followed. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Jan.21: Fauci Says Coronavirus ‘Not A Major Threat’ To U.S.)
“It’s important for us to stay active and enjoy the outdoors while preventing the spread of COVID-19,” Walz said, according to KEYC News. “This measure will allow Minnesotans to take advantage of more opportunities to get outside, while still doing their part to keep their neighbors healthy.”
MN Gov. Tim Walz eases some outdoor rec restrictions. pic.twitter.com/HWXeDiiQ87
— Peter Callaghan (@CallaghanPeter) April 17, 2020
The president offered his support Friday morning to protesters across the country opposing strict restrictions put in place by Democratic governors in states such as Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia. (RELATED: Has The Government Mislead The Public With Its Coronavirus Response?)
“LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” Trump said in one tweet.
LIBERATE MINNESOTA!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020
The Trump Administration issued new guidelines Thursday on “Opening Up America Again,” which encourages states to gradually reopen their economies through a three-phase program. Minnesota is one of 43 states currently under a stay at home order.