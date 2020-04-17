NCAA Will Allow Coaches Up To 8 Hours Of Weekly Virtual Activities During The Coronavirus Pandemic

The NCAA is changing its rules for coaches during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Bruce Feldman, the NCAA will allow coaches up to eight hours of “virtual nonphysical countable activities such as film review, chalk talks and team meetings” every week starting Monday.

Welcome to the new normal, folks. I’d suggest getting used to it for the time being because there’s no end in sight right now when it comes to coronavirus impacting sports. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The NCAA had to do something with teams stuck at home and not able to practice. I guess this was the decision ultimately determined.

Unfortunately, film sessions aren’t going to save teams or prepare them for the football season. As I told a former administrator about this situation a couple weeks back, you can’t learn to run an offense from behind a computer screen.

You need to be on the field actually getting reps, and that’s not going to be happening anytime soon for anybody.

Let’s all hope this situation is resolved sooner than later because I speak for everybody when I say we’ve had enough.