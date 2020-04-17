Netflix’s Value Is Up About 25% Since The Coronavirus Pandemic Was Declared

Business has been booming for Netflix during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to KillTheCableBill.com, the company’s value has shot up 25%, and the streaming giant is now valued at nearly $200 billion. (REVIEW: Dolores’ Plan Is Revealed In Outstanding New ‘Westworld’ Episode ‘Genre’)

The stock was at $349.92 on March 11, which was the day the WHO declared coronavirus a pandemic. As of this being written, the Netflix stock is at $439.17. The stock did hit a low of $298.84 on March 16.

Is anybody on the planet surprised Netflix has record stock prices and the company’s value is increasing amid the pandemic?

It’d be surprising to me if the company’s value didn’t increase with people staying at home isolating from the virus.

Netflix has also been pumping out prime content lately. Season three of “Ozark” was absolutely lit, and arrived in late March.

When people desperately needed something to watch, the Jason Bateman drama showed up and showed out in season three.

I lost count of how many people who told me they were starting “Ozark” while isolating at home.

On top of that “Outer Banks” dropped April 15, and has been a fun and interesting ride through the first few episodes.

Sound off in the comments with what you’re watching these days. It’s a great time to be in the streaming business. That much is for sure!