New Jersey Contractor Charged With Stealing Up To 1,600 N95 Masks Intended For Hospital Donation

A New Jersey electrical contractor stole at least seven cases of N95 masks from a company that intended to donate them to a local hospital, the New Jersey Attorney General’s office reported Thursday.
Kevin R. Brady, 49, of Point Pleasant Beach was accused of stealing seven-to-eight cases of N95 masks — each case containing 200 masks each — from a storage area at the Prudential Financial facility in Iselin, New Jersey, according to prosecutors. The masks totaled to up to 1,600.
He allegedly carried out the theft between March 27 and April 1, and was charged with theft and conspiracy to commit theft as part of an ongoing investigation. (RELATED: New Jersey Police Discover 17 Bodies Piled Inside Nursing Home After Anonymous Tip)
Prudential intended to donate the N95 masks to a hospital, authorities said. Many health care facilities in New Jersey, including nursing homes, are in desperate need of personal protective equipment for staff.
New Jersey has 78,467 confirmed coronavirus cases and 3,840 deaths as of Friday, according to NJTV News.