Around $500 Million Is Expected To Be Bet On The NFL Draft

A staggering amount of money is expected to be bet on the NFL draft.

With sports suspended because of coronavirus until further notice, us degenerate gamblers have been craving some action. The draft will help fill that void. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to ProFootballTalk, Bet-NJ.com expects $500 million to be bet on the NFL draft starting this upcoming Thursday.

The previous total for the 2019 draft? That was just a measly $180 million.

Seeing as how the NFL draft is the only sports action going on, you have to bet on it. You just have to. You don’t have a choice.

If you’re a degenerate like I am, then call your bookie, fire up your app or however you bet, and start putting money on the line.

I’ve been missing that adrenaline rush. Not having stuff to gamble on might honestly be worse than contracting coronavirus.

Now, we’re less than a week away from the picks getting underway, and I can’t wait. Where will Tua go? Who will the Lions pick? Where will Justin Herbert land?

There are so many options on the table, and it’s going to be the injection of energy sports fans and gamblers need right now.

Sound off in the comments with your answers to those questions. It’s going to be a fun time starting Thursday night.