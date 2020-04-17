Northwestern Is Returning The Most Football Production In The Big 10

Northwestern’s football team is returning the most production in the Big 10.

According to NCAAF Nation, the Wildcats are returning 84% of their production from 2019. They’re followed by Indiana, Illinois and Rutgers all tied at 78%. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I know Northwestern had a terrible season in 2019. They were absolutely abysmal. The Wildcats were one of the worst teams in the country as they went 3-9.

Yet, I’ve always argued that Pat Fitzgerald is one of the best coaches in America, and I never doubted that fact once last season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Northwestern Football (@nufbfamily) on Nov 30, 2019 at 9:30am PST

Northwestern had a brutally horrific season, and fans should be disappointed by that. However, there’s no reason to throw in the towel.

Fitzgerald is returning the bulk of his team, and Peyton Ramsey is now QB1 for him. That’s a huge boost to an offense that desperately needs one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peyton Ramsey (@peytonramsey12) on Sep 25, 2019 at 4:51pm PDT

On a side note, Ohio State is only returning 56% of their production. I’d like to say this makes me think the Badgers will be better in 2020.

However, the Buckeyes are returning Justin Fields, and we all know their roster is absolutely loaded with insane talent.

OSU doesn’t rebuild. They just reload.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Feb 24, 2020 at 4:14pm PST

I can’t wait for the season to start! It’s going to be a fun time, and it’s exactly what country needs right now.