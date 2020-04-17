EXCLUSIVE: Corey Lewandowski Says There’s A Big Problem With Obama’s Biden Endorsement

Corey Lewandowski, senior advisor to President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to react to former President Barack Obama’s endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden and to discuss the latest with the campaign amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“When there are no candidates left to endorse you pick the only guy left standing, by the way he also happened to stand as your vice president for 8 years, you didn’t endorse him when he needed you the most and now all of sudden you think your endorsement is going to matter,” said Lewandowski. (EXCLUSIVE: Lara Trump Unloads On Media’s Double-Standard For Press Briefings — ‘It’s Un-American’)
He went on to discuss campaign fundraising and President Trump’s approval ratings.
WATCH:
