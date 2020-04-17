‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Says He’s Received Death Threats And Been Stalked For 6 Years

Actor Sam Heughan has opened up about the harassment, death threats and stalking he has been subject to.

Heughan, who stars in “Outlander,” took to Twitter on Friday to make his fans aware of the treatment he claims he’s faced for the past six years.



“I am at a loss, upset, hurt and have to speak out,” Heughan, who stars alongside Caitriona Balfe in the romantic drama, tweeted in a statement.

“It’s affecting my life, mental state and is a daily concern,” he added. “My co-stars, friends, family, myself, in fact anyone I’m associated with, has been subjected to personal slurs, shaming, abuse, death threats, stalking, sharing of private information and vile, false narrative.”

Heughan said he hasn’t shared any of the information with fans due to legal reasons.

“I’ve never spoken about it because I believe in humanity and have always hoped these bullies would just go away,” Heughan said. (RELATED: Scooter Braun Says He’s Received ‘Numerous Death Threats’ During Feud With Taylor Swift)

“Recently, these false claims vary from me manipulating fans, being a closet-homosexual, trying to mislead or exhort fans for money and disregarding COVID advice,” he continued. “I’ve done non [sic] of the above.”

Heughan said he’s “so hurt” by the allegations.

“I’m so hurt by this,” Heughan said. “As an actor in these time [sic], we feel impotent. We can’t do much but I have tried to use what leverage I have to provide a voice to charities that need it and hopefully a little entertainment or light relief. For those still unhappy I suggest you unfollow.”