POLL: Only 72.4% Of People Think The Football Season Will Happen

Roughly a quarter of people don’t think football will happen in the fall.

Following updated coronavirus guidelines from the government Thursday and the hope that our economy will open soon, I asked people if they thought the season would happen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Of the 1,634 voters, only 72.4% of people voted that they thought football would happen in the fall. The season not happening received 27.6% of the vote.

With the updated coronavirus guidelines, do you think college football and the NFL will happen in the fall? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 16, 2020

These results are very surprising to me. It seems like things are 100% trending in the correct direction, and more than 27% of people don’t even think the season will happen.

It seems like there’s a lot more pessimism than necessary at the current moment. Now, I’m not a medical expert, but things seem to be on track to open up.

President Donald Trump even said Thursday that our sports are going to come back.

TRUMP on resuming sports: “Depending on the area, you will have large areas of the country where this has been totally eradicated. You will be able to have those full arenas … Many of them are going to be starting without the fans. It’ll be made for television.” pic.twitter.com/nDxCVeNKBp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 16, 2020

Usually when I run these polls, I ask if people think coronavirus will have an impact. Notice that’s not what I asked here.

I simply asked if the season will happen at all, and only 72.4% voted yes. Let’s have a little optimism, folks! We’re winning the war.

It certainly looks like we’re going to have football in the fall. Obviously, a lot can change between now and then, but I’m staying optimistic.