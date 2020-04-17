Prince William Was ‘Quite Concerned’ After His Father’s Coronavirus Diagnosis, Still Concerned About The Queen

Prince William was “quite concerned” after his father, Prince Charles, was diagnosed with coronavirus and remains worried about Queen Elizabeth II.

William opened up about the diagnosis and his father’s health during an interview Friday with the BBC.

“I have to admit, at first I was quite concerned,” William said. “He fits the profile of somebody at the age he’s at, which is very risky and so I was a little bit worried.”

“But my father has had many chest infections, colds, things like that over the years and so I thought to myself, ‘If anybody’s going to beat this, it’s going to be him,'” he added. “And actually, he was very lucky. He had mild symptoms. I think the hardest thing he found was having to stop [working] and not being able to go get a bit of fresh air and go for a walk. He’s a mad walker. Loves his walking, so I think he found it quite difficult especially also I think with his mental health being stuck inside.” (RELATED: Prince William, Kate Middleton Pivot Charity To Focus On Coronavirus Relief Efforts)

Prince Charles was first diagnosed with COVID-19 last month, but after recovery and self-isolation he has already returned to work.

Prince William remains concerned over the health of Queen Elizabeth II.

“Obviously, I think very carefully about my grandparents who are at the age they’re at,” William said. “We’re doing everything we can to make sure that they’re isolated away and protected from this.”