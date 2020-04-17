Rubio Releases Video Offering Ice Cream To Pelosi If She Agrees To Fund Small Businesses

Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio on Friday released a video directed at Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, saying he would give her all the ice cream in his fridge if she agrees to help struggling small businesses.

Rubio released the video on Twitter, where he can be seen in his kitchen, opening his fridge and pulling out a bag of ice cream from his freezer. In the video, the Florida Republican told Pelosi: “I will give you all the ice cream I have in here, Madam Speaker, if you will fund small business and stop holding it hostage.”

WATCH:

So I hear Speaker Pelosi really likes ice cream? Here is what I am willing to do if she will stop holding aid for #SmallBusiness hostage pic.twitter.com/nqrcgTSbWd — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 17, 2020

Rubio’s comments come as Democrats in the Senate on April 9 blocked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s request for more aid for small businesses, calling it a “political stunt.” (RELATED: Senate Democrats Block McConnell’s Bid For $250 Billion More In Small Business Aid)

The Republicans bill would have put $250 billion more into a loan program for small businesses. McConnell was hoping it would pass by unanimous consent, however, Democrats blocked it from passing. Democratic Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen both were on the Senate floor and voiced their opposition, saying there needs to be more focus on small businesses.

“I’m afraid that this unanimous consent is basically a political stunt because it will not address the immediate need of small businesses in the legislation that we have passed,” Cardin said.

Members of Congress are working on legislation to fund small businesses, however, most are still mostly back home for recess. The full House and Senate are not expected back to Washington D.C. sooner than May 4, making it harder for legislation to be passed quickly.