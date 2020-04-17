Joe Buck Agrees To Commentate Porn Videos If Jim Nantz, Al Michaels And Mike Tirico All Audition

Iconic sportscaster Joe Buck isn’t completely ruling out commentating porn videos.

Buck was offered $1 million by the porn company ImLive to commentate adult videos after several videos of him breaking down everyday life went viral. While Buck hasn't completely ruled it out, there are some huge conditions that need to be met.

Please don’t let this come out that it was doctored because I loved it. @wjdipietro, be honest, how many times did you try this before it went in?? pic.twitter.com/RhhokofJUH — Joe Buck (@Buck) March 30, 2020

Buck told Sports Illustrated the following about the $1 million offer from ImLive:

I am highly qualified as I have been practicing these calls most of my life, but I don’t want to just take that job without a proper, open audition. So if they get Jim [Nantz] and Al [Michaels] and Mike [Tirico] and all the others who do what I do to audition, I’m in. If any one of them say no, I’m out. That’s all I can commit to at this time. I can say I have NEVER been more flattered. And I know my dad would be proud.

Now, do I think there's a good chance Al Michaels, Mike Tirico and Jim Nantz start auditioning to commentate porn films?

Probably not. I don't think Al Michaels is going to go from calling the greatest hockey game in the history of the sport to cam videos.

Call me crazy, but it's just a hunch I have.

As I've said before about the adult entertainment industry, the people running porn know how to move the needle. They just do.

Joe Buck isn’t even going to take the offer, but ImLive is all over the news because of this. Porn execs know how to generate attention.

Also, if that line of sportscasters got together to commentate a porn film, I can promise you it’d be the most-watched adult film ever.

I have no doubt about that at all.