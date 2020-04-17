Governor Says He Tried To Call Trump, Pence To Find Out What ‘Liberate Minnesota’ Means

Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is reportedly seeking clarification from President Donald Trump about the president’s “Liberate Minnesota” tweet Friday.

Sabrina Siddiqui, national politics reporter for the Wall Street Journal, tweeted Friday that Walz “says he tried to call President Trump and Vice President Pence in the last couple of hours and doesn’t know what to make of Trump’s ‘Liberate Minnesota’ tweet. Walz says his call has not been returned.”

Gov. Tim Walz says he tried to call President Trump and Vice President Pence in the last couple of hours and doesn’t know what to make of Trump’s “Liberate Minnesota” tweet.

Walz says his call has not been returned.

— Sabrina Siddiqui (@SabrinaSiddiqui) April 17, 2020