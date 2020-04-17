Politics

Governor Says He Tried To Call Trump, Pence To Find Out What ‘Liberate Minnesota’ Means

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the daily briefing of the White House Coronavirus Task Force in the Rose Garden at the White House April 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Alex Wong/Getty Images

David Krayden Ottawa Bureau Chief
Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is reportedly seeking clarification from President Donald Trump about the president’s “Liberate Minnesota” tweet Friday.

Sabrina Siddiqui, national politics reporter for the Wall Street Journal, tweeted Friday that Walz “says he tried to call President Trump and Vice President Pence in the last couple of hours and doesn’t know what to make of Trump’s ‘Liberate Minnesota’ tweet. Walz says his call has not been returned.”

Later, the journalist added that Walz was seeking clarification about what “he should be doing differently” in order to liberate Minnesota. “That will probably take longer than a two-word tweet, but I think there’s a responsibility to tell us that.” (RELATED: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz  To Self-Quarantine)

Trump issued a serious of “LIBERATE” tweets Friday, aimed at various states.

Walz decided Friday to scale back the restrictions his state has enacted in response to the coronavirus crisis, allowing residents to play golf, hunt and fish. (RELATED: ‘I Wasn’t Thinking Of The Bill Of Rights’: New Jersey Gov. Responds To Tucker’s Question About Social Distancing Order)

A protestor carries a sign reading “We Will Not Comply” during a demonstration outside the Virginia State Capitol to protest Virginia’s stay-at-home order and business closures in the wake of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Richmond, Virginia, U.S., Apr. 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Demonstrators demanded Thursday in Richmond, Virginia, that the governor reopen their state.

That protest followed others in Michigan, Kentucky and North Carolina that are aimed at reversing stay-at-home orders that many see as a violation of basic civil liberties.