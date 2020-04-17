‘End Your ENDLESS VACATION!’: Trump Calls On ‘Do Nothing Democrats’ To Return To Washington

President Donald Trump ripped House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Friday, accusing them of inaction, and demanding that they return to Washington D.C. to approve more coronavirus relief legislation.

“Today people started losing their jobs because of Crazy Nancy Pelosi, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, and the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, who should immediately come back to Washington and approve legislation to help families in America,” the president said. “End your ENDLESS VACATION!”

Today people started losing their jobs because of Crazy Nancy Pelosi, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, and the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, who should immediately come back to Washington and approve legislation to help families in America. End your ENDLESS VACATION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

Congressional Democrats have Republican criticism for blocking efforts to replenish funding for the Small Business Administration (SBA). The SBA so far has approved $339 billion in loans for small businesses that have been forced to close over the coronavirus pandemic. The White House and Congressional Republicans have sought an additional $250 billion for the program, but have been rebuffed by Democrats. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Jan. 21: Fauci Says Coronavirus ‘Not A Major Threat’ To U.S.)

The president ripped into Pelosi on Thursday after funding for the program expired, saying that the speaker was being controlled by the “radical left.”

“She is totally incompetent & controlled by the Radical Left, a weak and pathetic puppet,” Trump said. “Come back to Washington and do your job!”