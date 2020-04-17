USC Quarterback JT Daniels Enters The Transfer Portal

USC quarterback JT Daniels is looking to transfer out of the program.

According to Brett McMurphy, the former Trojans starter has entered the transfer portal after two seasons with Clay Helton's team.

USC QB JT Daniels is in NCAA Transfer Portal. Daniels started 12 games his 1st two years at USC, before suffering season-ending knee injury in opener last year vs. Fresno State — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) April 16, 2020

JT Daniels is an interesting addition to the transfer portal. He started back in 2018 and was okay for the Trojans.

He tossed for nearly 2,700 yards and threw 14 touchdowns to 10 interceptions. They’re not huge stats, but he was only a freshman.

Most freshmen couldn’t step into a starting role at a program like USC and succeed. Daniels was more than sufficient enough, but was injured to open last year.

Now, he’s looking for a new program. If he’s healthy, then his phone is going to be ringing a lot. The man has a lot of experience playing on a big stage, and that’s something that comes at a premium in the college game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JT Daniels (@jtdaniels) on Aug 30, 2019 at 6:13pm PDT

We’ll see where he lands, but I don’t think there’ll be a shortage of suitors. When a quarterback with experience hits the portal, it doesn’t take long for his phone to start ringing.