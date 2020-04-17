Veteran-Operated Company To Roll Out Coronavirus Disinfectant For Consumer Purchase

When businesses begin to reopen after coronavirus-related closings, a main priority will be sanitation. A company run by U.S. military veterans has released a product that kills the coronavirus and could be available for small-quantity purchase within weeks.

Arteco Specialty Services introduced the Disinfect & Shield spray that kills the SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, upon contact. It’s also 100% organic, and its recommended application is once a month. (RELATED: First Released Antibody Study Shows Coronavirus Infection Rate Could Be 50 To 80 Times More Widespread Than Previously Believed)

“It was developed a decade ago by a neurosurgeon, and it was created to stave off wound infections initially,” Patrick Haddad, the Chief Product and Technology Officer told Daily Caller. “It was once a niche product but now it’s needed in the mainstream.”

When a surface is coated with the product, millions of nanoscopic crystalline structures begin forming and bonding with the surface, effectively killing the cells of the biothreat attempting to attach to the object, resulting in a “mechanical kill.” The Disinfect & Shield prevents adhesion and the reproduction of the virus. It’s also organic, which Haddad says makes it safer than other products which may include alcohol and other chemicals.

“If you have a high traffic room like a stadium or doctors office, spray it once, and it kills everything,” he said. “It’s completely safe on your face, and it would last for 30 day in high traffic areas. If you have it in a setting where there’s no outside forces, then it’s permanent.”

The product is recommended for any frequently trafficked settings, like malls, hotels, office buildings, restaurants, and schools. While it’s only available to purchase in mass bulk quantities currently, Haddad said the product is expected to roll out in 16 ounce containers for consumers in about 2 to 3 weeks.

“We’re bringing this to the mainstream because this has become top priority for every company in America, whereas 6 months ago it was priority number 50,” he said.