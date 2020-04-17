Willie Nelson Hosts ‘Come And Toke It’ Variety Show Fundraiser On 4/20

Musician Willie Nelson is hosting the “Come And Toke It” fundraising event on 4/20.

Nelson is partnering with Luck Reunion to raise money on “weed day” by offering fans a chance to smoke with the infamous country singer.

“Perhaps the world’s only chance to knock smoking with @willienelsonofficial off their bucket list. Whether you partake or not, this is your chance to live the dream,” a social media post shared by Luck said. “Post to your favorite social media channel passing (whatever toking material of your choice) to the left or just pass it on.”

The streaming event is set to kick off at 4:20 p.m. CDT on Monday and will feature performances by different artists, cooking demonstrations and how-to make cocktail events. Other artists will make appearances along with cannabis experts and comedians. (RELATED: Seth Rogen Admits He’s Smoked A ‘Truly Ungodly Amount Of Weed’ In Quarantine)

Proceeds will go to the Last Prisoner Project, an organization that works to release “cannabis prisoners and helping those affected by the criminalization of cannabis to rebuild their lives.”

Nelson is seriously the coolest. I don’t even smoke, but I would join this challenge just to be able to spend some time talking with Nelson. He’s only one of the biggest country music legends of all time.

I’d love to be able to pick his brain on so many different things.