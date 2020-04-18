Brian Stelter Says He ‘Crawled In Bed And Cried For Our Pre-Pandemic Lives’

CNN’s Brian Stelter admitted Saturday morning that he “crawled in bed and cried for our pre-pandemic lives” as the novel coronavirus crisis continues.

Stelter wrote that he “hit a wall” the night before and was “gutted by the death toll” of the novel coronavirus. He was also “disturbed,” “dismayed” and “worried” because of various things, from how the Trump administration has handled the pandemic to “political rhetoric that bears no resemblance to reality.”

“I crawled in bed and cried for our pre-pandemic lives,” Stelter wrote. “Tears that had been waiting a month to escape. I wanted to share because it feels freeing to do so.” (RELATED: CNN Bashed Trump For Saying The Same Thing About Coronavirus Death Percentage That They’re Now Reporting)

I crawled in bed and cried for our pre-pandemic lives. Tears that had been waiting a month to escape. I wanted to share because it feels freeing to do so. Now is not a time for faux-invincibility. Journos are living this, hating this, like everyone else. https://t.co/dIDujZZvQZ — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 18, 2020

Stelter noted the breakdown in his Friday newsletter, too, CNN’s entertainment reporter Chloe Melas tweeted. Stelter added in the newsletter that he thinks “those tears had been waiting a month to escape.”

The CNN commentator added that he “missed last night’s deadline for the first time in years” because of it.