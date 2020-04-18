‘Enforcement Will Come’ — De Blasio Encourages New Yorkers To Snitch On Each Other For Not Social Distancing

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio posted a video to Twitter Saturday encouraging residents to take photos of and report other people for violating social distancing guidelines.

WATCH:

How do you report places that aren’t enforcing social distancing? It’s simple: just snap a photo and text it to 311-692. #AskMyMayor pic.twitter.com/WQdCcVf1Rl — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 18, 2020

“When you see a crowd, when you see a line that’s not distanced, when you see a supermarket that’s too crowded–anything–you can report it right away so we can get there to fix the problem,” de Blasio said in the video.

“And now, it’s as simple as taking a photo,” the mayor said. “All you’ve got to do is take the photo and put the location with it, and bang, send a photo like this and we will make sure that enforcement comes right away.”

“Text the photo to 311-692 and action will ensue.”

“Enforcement will come to get the help we need,” he added.

The video quickly was mocked on social media by people across the political spectrum Saturday morning.

War is peace, Big Brother loves you. https://t.co/rarHg1Nys5 — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) April 18, 2020

Aside from literal Nazis, who from New York is actually OK with this? Seems like this is the end of de Blasio’s political career. https://t.co/2snOIZyP7e — John Lilic (@JohnLilic) April 18, 2020

The Mayor has his security detail drive him 11 miles round trip so that he can go for a walk in Prospect Park every day. https://t.co/HQ5olb34QY — Tim Fullerton (@TimFullerton) April 18, 2020

Red Bill is on form today. He wants you to call the cops on your neighbors for violating social distancing. “We will make sure that enforcement comes right away.” Evil.https://t.co/zsSE3Xt1VE — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) April 18, 2020

I don’t want to say this is the dumbest idea anyone’s ever cooked up but this is the dumbest idea anyone’s ever cooked up. https://t.co/zL7X5ZorSV — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) April 18, 2020

Corona shaming become corona snitching https://t.co/6kZXKxt8GT — katie rosman (@katierosman) April 18, 2020

I cannot wait for all the pics people get of the mayor breaking the rules. https://t.co/I2wS7vaHRL — Brooke Hammerling (@brooke) April 18, 2020

Meanwhile, de Blasio’s own handling of coronavirus in New York City has come under fire. (RELATED: NYC Adds Nearly 4,000 People Who Never Tested Positive To Coronavirus Death Tolls)

In early March he strongly downplayed the virus, telling New Yorkers in a tweet, “go on with your lives + get out on the town despite Coronavirus.”