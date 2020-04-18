US

‘Enforcement Will Come’ — De Blasio Encourages New Yorkers To Snitch On Each Other For Not Social Distancing

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio posted a video to Twitter Saturday encouraging residents to take photos of and report other people for violating social distancing guidelines.

“When you see a crowd, when you see a line that’s not distanced, when you see a supermarket that’s too crowded–anything–you can report it right away so we can get there to fix the problem,” de Blasio said in the video.

“And now, it’s as simple as taking a photo,” the mayor said. “All you’ve got to do is take the photo and put the location with it, and bang, send a photo like this and we will make sure that enforcement comes right away.”

“Text the photo to 311-692 and action will ensue.”

“Enforcement will come to get the help we need,” he added.

The video quickly was mocked on social media by people across the political spectrum Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, de Blasio’s own handling of coronavirus in New York City has come under fire. (RELATED: NYC Adds Nearly 4,000 People Who Never Tested Positive To Coronavirus Death Tolls)

In early March he strongly downplayed the virus, telling New Yorkers in a tweet, “go on with your lives + get out on the town despite Coronavirus.”