Jonathan Taylor Breaks Down His Mindset On The Field, Says Wisconsin Takes Pride Dominating ‘Up Front’

Former Wisconsin star Jonathan Taylor takes a lot of pride in his aggressive style of play.

Taylor destroyed defenses for three years for the Badgers, and the big boys up front in the trenches helped him get the job done. During a recent interview with Colin Cowherd, the soon-to-be NFL player broke down his mentality. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Taylor told Cowherd the following about his mindset when it comes to dominating defenders on the field:

So, really, it all depends on the situation … In your mind, you know you’re ready to go around them, go through them, ready to run past them. You’re really ready to use every tool in your toolbox to get past that defender, but you definitely take pride, especially when you have a program like Wisconsin, of being able to dominate the line up front, the line of scrimmage and assert your dominance.

You can watch his full comments below.

Taylor is 100% correct. As a Wisconsin man, you have to pride yourself on the work that’s done up front. We’re not the sexiest football team, but we’re damn tough.

We will bully you, push you around, dominate the line of scrimmage and we will make your life a living hell.

Even during a down year for Wisconsin football, we always have one of the best lines in America. The fact we pump out running back after running back is proof of that fact.

I like the fact we take so much pride in the guys up front. We’re a tough state full of tough people, and our football team reflects that fact.

I’ll take our guys up front and in the backfield against anybody else. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank!