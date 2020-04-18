‘Preposterous On Its Face’: Martha MacCallum Analyzes #MeToo Movement In Light Of Tara Reade

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum criticized the idea of automatically believing accusers without due process as “preposterous on its face.”

Appearing on Saturday night’s edition of “Watters World” with Fox News anchor Jesse Watters, MacCallum was asked about the liberal media’s virtual silence regarding former Senate staffer Tara Reade’s sexual assault accusations against her former boss, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

WATCH:

Despite the fact that other former Democratic presidential candidates have been asked about the allegations, Biden “has not been asked once about it,” MacCallum noted.

“That in and of itself Jesse just raises so many questions,” she said. “But what really strikes me in this whole story more than anything is something that we’ve been talking about for a really long time, and that is with these accusations, which are always troublesome, the idea that you can believe all women or believe all men for that matter is just preposterous on its face.”

The Fox News anchor stressed the importance of analyzing “the evidence in a situation” regarding each claim’s “credibility” and “evaluate it regardless of the sex of who the accuser is.” (RELATED: Howard Kurtz Rips Media Outlets By Name For Not Covering Biden Accuser)

Referring to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, MacCallum said, “We’ve seen people get raked over the coals in them, sometimes unjustly, and that’s devastating.”

Media and silence from the left when their own is accused “just really smacks of something that is so disingenuous in the way that people have approached these, and I really hope that it breaks that wide open for the future as well,” she said.