‘Insulated Hollywood Bubble-Dweller’: Patton Oswalt Dragged For Tone-Deaf Tweet Mocking Shutdown Protesters

Comedian Patton Oswalt drew a heap of criticism for a Saturday tweet mocking people protesting states’ stay-at-home orders.

“Anne Frank spent 2 years hiding in an attic and we’ve been home for just over a month with Netflix, food delivery & video games and there are people risking viral death by storming state capital buildings & screaming, ‘Open Fuddruckers!'” Oswalt tweeted in a post that quickly went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Protests in Michigan, Virginia, Texas and other places have made news of late as many citizens balk at the severity of continued lockdown measures imposed by governors in an effort to fight the spread of coronavirus.

Oswalt’s portrayal of protesters as simply wanting to get out of the house and eat at restaurants struck many as tone deaf. Fox News anchor Greg Gutfeld contrasted Oswalt’s own wealth with the actor telling “you jackasses to suck it up.”

rich fat guy sitting on a mountain of cash tells you jackasses to suck it up https://t.co/jjQdp05CVd — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) April 18, 2020

Fox News contributor and former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino had a similar take, calling Oswalt an “insulated Hollywood bubble-dweller.” (RELATED: ‘Gretchen Whitmer Is A Ghoul’: Tucker Wonders Why ‘People Rotting In Wheelchairs’ Is Allowed But Abortion Is ‘Essential’)

Insulated Hollywood bubble-dweller, with zero awareness of what goes on in the real world, where working men and women don’t get “SWAG” bags for waking up in the morning. #IMBECILE ???????????????? https://t.co/Sr22uNssuU — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) April 18, 2020

And there were plenty more where those came from:

Some of them work at Fuddruckers, or places like it. Not everyone can afford the luxury of staying home, ordering takeout, and watching Netflix for two months. We can’t all be wealthy overrated comedians. https://t.co/YKyJ7OTVlN — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) April 18, 2020

The wealthy comedian would like you to know that he and Anne Frank are morally superior to the ignorant and tasteless peasants who want their jobs and businesses back. https://t.co/TxEH0WFn5C — Thaddeus Russell (@ThaddeusRussell) April 18, 2020

STFU Frodo. Most of this country despises you and all that you ‘stand for’. You’re the definition of entitled white trash. YOU have Netflix, food delivery, video games and little boys at your disposal. Much of this working nation lost their jobs, paychecks and more. https://t.co/PX2rlJWM6h — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) April 18, 2020

People that get a pay check every week and haven’t had one in three have every right to make their problems known. https://t.co/qAsiIsQrkf — Phil. (@philthatremains) April 19, 2020

Please Patton.. define “home” for you… https://t.co/WFDoU5whyA — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) April 18, 2020

The only thing worse than rich celebrities sitting in their mansions telling everyone to stay home is rich celebrities crapping on people who want to go to work so they can feed their kids. https://t.co/mC3yVmFeiY — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) April 18, 2020

That whole freedom thing just is beyond some people. https://t.co/YV068AUfVo — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) April 18, 2020

The worst human being on the planet speaks. Jesus Christ, could you be more detached from humanity? https://t.co/pU45miN2G3 — Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) April 18, 2020