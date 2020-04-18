US

‘Insulated Hollywood Bubble-Dweller’: Patton Oswalt Dragged For Tone-Deaf Tweet Mocking Shutdown Protesters

2018 Winter TCA Tour - Day 6
Scott Morefield Reporter
Font Size:

Comedian Patton Oswalt drew a heap of criticism for a Saturday tweet mocking people protesting states’ stay-at-home orders.

“Anne Frank spent 2 years hiding in an attic and we’ve been home for just over a month with Netflix, food delivery & video games and there are people risking viral death by storming state capital buildings & screaming, ‘Open Fuddruckers!'” Oswalt tweeted in a post that quickly went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Protests in Michigan, Virginia, Texas and other places have made news of late as many citizens balk at the severity of continued lockdown measures imposed by governors in an effort to fight the spread of coronavirus.

Oswalt’s portrayal of protesters as simply wanting to get out of the house and eat at restaurants struck many as tone deaf. Fox News anchor Greg Gutfeld contrasted Oswalt’s own wealth with the actor telling “you jackasses to suck it up.”

Fox News contributor and former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino had a similar take, calling Oswalt an “insulated Hollywood bubble-dweller.” (RELATED: ‘Gretchen Whitmer Is A Ghoul’: Tucker Wonders Why ‘People Rotting In Wheelchairs’ Is Allowed But Abortion Is ‘Essential’)

And there were plenty more where those came from: