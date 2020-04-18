Tony Shaffer Weighs In On Bombshell Dossier Revelations

Tony Shaffer, a former intelligence officer, an author, and president of the London Center for Policy Research, joined Richie McGinniss to discuss recent bombshell revelations on the origins of the information contained in the Steele Dossier, reported by the Daily Caller New Foundation’s Chuck Ross.

The FBI received evidence that Russian disinformation polluted the infamous Steele Dossier, according to information declassified April 10 from the Justice Department inspector general’s report on the FBI’s surveillance of the Trump campaign, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported. (RELATED: FBI Received Evidence Of Russian Disinformation In Steele Dossier)

“We would come to find that there was an official conspiracy, if you will, by the folks behind the scenes to essentially set up and go after President Trump. The Left needs to understand that these sorts of things jeopardizes the very fabric of our society. This is not about Democratic/Republican. This is about the misuse of very powerful, very comprehensive national security capabilities —both electronic and law enforcement — that can be misused by either political party. And I am appalled by the lack of concern by the left that this happened on anybody’s watch, that these things were weaponized for the purposes of serving a political party.”

