President Trump: ‘I Gave Up On Drudge’

News reporter Matt Drudge attends the White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton Hotel on April 30, 2005 in Washington D.C. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Justin Caruso Contributor
President Donald Trump said that he’s given up on the Drudge Report in a tweet Saturday.

“I gave up on Drudge (a really nice guy) long ago, as have many others. People are dropping off like flies!” the president tweeted.

Trump‘s tweet is aimed at the behemoth site Drudge Report, run by Matt Drudge, who aggregates stories from across the web for tens of millions of readers. (RELATED: Donald Trump Jr. Defends Whistleblower Tweet, References Drudge Report)

The president last referenced Drudge during a rally in Colorado in February.

“Okay, here’s Drudge Report,” Trump said, referencing a poll, adding, “Drudge, he’s starting to treat me good again. He’s starting to like me again. I like him.”