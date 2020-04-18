World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a journalist during a forum earlier this year that “China doesn’t need to ask to be praised.”
Tedros won his position as director-general after being backed by China in May 2017. The organization has since run cover for China as the country tries to shift blame for the novel coronavirus.
A journalist asked Tedros during the Global Research and Innovation Forum on Feb. 14 if the Chinese government “approached the WHO to ask it to stand up and say that China is doing a good job” in preventing the outbreak.
“We should tell the truth,” Tedros replied back in February. “And that’s the truth. China doesn’t need to ask to be praised.” (RELATED: Elite American Institutions Keep Bowing To Communist China… Over And Over Again)
A journalist put forth a question after the Global Research and Innovation Forum, asking whether China has put pressure on the #WHO for the praise given to China in preventing the outbreak. The WHO director-general said: “China doesn’t need to ask to be praised.” #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/m1FHXsWvaD
— China Daily (@ChinaDaily) February 14, 2020
The WHO has repeated Chinese propaganda and appeared to run interference for them amid the global pandemic. Tedros has even praised China’s “transparency” even though the country made efforts to cover-up the outbreak.
“China is actually setting a new standard for outbreak response,” Tedros said on Jan. 30.
The WHO has seen mounting scrutiny over their response to the global pandemic. President Donald Trump announced Thursday that the U.S. would be cutting funding from the WHO, pending a review.
Leaders of G7 nations agreed with Trump that a review and reform process of how the organization handled the outbreak is necessary.