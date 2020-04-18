World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a journalist during a forum earlier this year that “China doesn’t need to ask to be praised.”

Tedros won his position as director-general after being backed by China in May 2017. The organization has since run cover for China as the country tries to shift blame for the novel coronavirus.

A journalist asked Tedros during the Global Research and Innovation Forum on Feb. 14 if the Chinese government “approached the WHO to ask it to stand up and say that China is doing a good job” in preventing the outbreak.

“We should tell the truth,” Tedros replied back in February. “And that’s the truth. China doesn’t need to ask to be praised.” (RELATED: Elite American Institutions Keep Bowing To Communist China… Over And Over Again)