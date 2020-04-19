New York Assemblyman Sounds Off On Gov. Cuomo Over Extended Closures

New York state assemblyman and Republican congressional candidate Mike LiPetri is calling out New York Governor Andrew Cuomo over his administration’s extended closures due to coronavirus concerns.
“I find it ironic where [Cuomo] makes reference to the king when he in New York state is acting as such king rather than delegating it to cities and local governments to decide how they should run their county and towns, and so as I said he’s is the ultimate decision maker,” LiPetri said. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Lara Trump Unloads On Media’s Double-Standard For Press Briefings — ‘It’s Un-American’.)
LiPetri also went on to discuss the issue with releasing some inmates in his state due to coronavirus concerns.
WATCH:
The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.
