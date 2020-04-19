Politics

Miami Herald Columnist Says Crowded Beaches Will ‘Thin The Ranks’ Of Trump And DeSantis Supporters

U.S. President Donald Trump greets Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as he arrives at Tyndall Air Force Base near Panama City, Florida, U.S., May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Miami Herald columnist Fabiola Santiago said Sunday that Florida residents crowding newly reopened beaches would “thin the ranks” of President Donald Trump’s supporters.

Within hours of some of Florida’s beaches reopening — after being closed temporarily due to the coronavirus threat — reports and photos began to circulate showing crowds beginning to arrive. (RELATED: Ron DeSantis Says Florida May Soon Reopen Its Schools)

Santiago suggested that those hitting the beach and apparently ignoring continued recommendations of social distancing were probably fans of President Trump, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Miami Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

“Packed beaches should work nicely to thin the ranks of Trump/DeSantis/Gimenez supporters in #Florida who value money over health,” Santiago tweeted.

Santiago went on to criticize others who were out and about in Florida, referring to them as “the red-hatted” who obeyed Trump. “Here’s the #miamilakes version of stupid this morning, a gathering of Mustang enthusiasts, no masks, and viejos, young people and children as it grew. The red-hatted listening to their masters,” she added.

“More than 200 deaths and almost 10,000 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade alone, 764 deaths in the state and 26,000 confirmed cases in state as of today and they still don’t get the seriousness of an easily transmissible virus,” Santiago concluded.

The Miami Herald has yet to responded to requests for comment.