Miami Herald Columnist Says Crowded Beaches Will ‘Thin The Ranks’ Of Trump And DeSantis Supporters

Miami Herald columnist Fabiola Santiago said Sunday that Florida residents crowding newly reopened beaches would “thin the ranks” of President Donald Trump’s supporters.

Within hours of some of Florida’s beaches reopening — after being closed temporarily due to the coronavirus threat — reports and photos began to circulate showing crowds beginning to arrive. (RELATED: Ron DeSantis Says Florida May Soon Reopen Its Schools)

Packed Florida beach offers glimpse of what may come when outdoor spaces are reopened https://t.co/leeY6dFy1Z — Adriana Brasileiro (@AdriBras) April 19, 2020

Santiago suggested that those hitting the beach and apparently ignoring continued recommendations of social distancing were probably fans of President Trump, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Miami Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

“Packed beaches should work nicely to thin the ranks of Trump/DeSantis/Gimenez supporters in #Florida who value money over health,” Santiago tweeted.

Packed beaches should work nicely to thin the ranks of Trump/DeSantis/Gimenez supporters in #Florida who value money over health. https://t.co/u35pOSBCiq — Fabiola Santiago (@fabiolasantiago) April 19, 2020

Santiago went on to criticize others who were out and about in Florida, referring to them as “the red-hatted” who obeyed Trump. “Here’s the #miamilakes version of stupid this morning, a gathering of Mustang enthusiasts, no masks, and viejos, young people and children as it grew. The red-hatted listening to their masters,” she added.

Here’s the #miamilakes version of stupid this morning, a gathering of Mustang enthusiasts, no masks, and viejos, young people and children as it grew. The red-hatted listening to their masters. pic.twitter.com/bVm4WVj5RJ — Fabiola Santiago (@fabiolasantiago) April 19, 2020

“More than 200 deaths and almost 10,000 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade alone, 764 deaths in the state and 26,000 confirmed cases in state as of today and they still don’t get the seriousness of an easily transmissible virus,” Santiago concluded.

More than 200 deaths and almost 10,000 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade alone, 764 deaths in the state and 26,000 confirmed cases in state as of today and they still don’t get the seriousness of an easily transmissible virus. — Fabiola Santiago (@fabiolasantiago) April 19, 2020

The Miami Herald has yet to responded to requests for comment.