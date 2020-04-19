At Least 10 People Including Officer Dead In Canada Shooting Rampage

At least 10 people including a policewoman were killed in a shooting rampage in Canada that began Saturday, numerous sources reported.

Gabriel Wortman, 51, was identified by authorities as the gunman who went on a 12-hour shooting rampage in Nova Scotia beginning Saturday night, killing at least 10 people in multiple locations before the rampage ended at a gas station, the New York Times reported.

Wortman was also killed, although it’s unclear whether the reported number of deaths includes the gunman. One officer was killed and another was injured in the shooting, according to the New York Times.

“I never imagined when I went to bed last night that I would wake up to the horrific news that an active shooter was on the loose in Nova Scotia,” Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil said, according to USA Today. “This is one of the most senseless acts of violence in our province’s history.”

Police first responded to reports of a shooting Saturday night in Portapique, a small, rural community about 35 miles from Truro, Nova Scotia. Police initially believed the gunman might have been driving a Royal Canadian Mounted Police vehicle and wearing an RCMP uniform, Canada's federal law enforcement.

#Colchester: Gabriel Wortman may be driving what appears to be an RCMP vehicle & may be wearing an RCMP uniform. There’s 1 difference btwn his car and our RCMP vehicles: the car #. The suspect’s car is 28B11, behind rear passenger window. If you see 28B11 call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/yyeOeBt8Ui — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) April 19, 2020

Several building fires were reported by residents, although police didn’t immediately confirm details, the National Post reported. Police warned people to lock their doors and remain inside during the manhunt.

Wortman was in custody at the Enfield, Nova Scotia gas station where by late Sunday morning, the scene was surrounded by a half dozen police vehicles and a body was seen lying at the station. Police did not comment on the body’s identity, according to the National Post.

To those who lost loved ones following the senseless violence in Nova Scotia, and to the @RCMPNS family mourning the loss of Cst. Heidi Stevenson, know Canadians across the country are mourning with you – and are here to support you through this tragedy. https://t.co/J6TM2od0Le — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 19, 2020

“My heart goes out to everyone affected in what is a terrible situation,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a media briefing Sunday.