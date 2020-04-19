Trump Warns That Chris Wallace, Fox News Are ‘On A Bad Path’ After Pelosi Interview

President Donald Trump once again lashed out at Fox News and its flagship weekend host Chris Wallace in a tweet Sunday, saying that the network is on a “bad path” after an interview with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
“Nervous Nancy is an inherently ‘dumb’ person. She wasted all of her time on the Impeachment Hoax. She will be overthrown, either by inside or out, just like her last time as ‘Speaker,'” Trump said.
“Wallace & @FoxNews are on a bad path, watch!”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2020
The president has repeatedly gone after the Fox News host. (RELATED: Fox News’ Chris Wallace: Taylor Testimony ‘Very Damaging’ To Trump)
This tweet also comes after Trump attacked another longtime conservative media figure, Matt Drudge, in a tweet on Saturday.
“I gave up on Drudge (a really nice guy) long ago, as have many others. People are dropping off like flies!” Trump said.
Drudge, in a rare move, responded in a statement to CNN, saying, “The past 30 days has been the most eyeballs in Drudge Report’s 26 year-history. Heartbreaking that it has been under such tragic circumstances.”