Trump Warns That Chris Wallace, Fox News Are ‘On A Bad Path’ After Pelosi Interview

President Donald Trump once again lashed out at Fox News and its flagship weekend host Chris Wallace in a tweet Sunday, saying that the network is on a “bad path” after an interview with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Nervous Nancy is an inherently ‘dumb’ person. She wasted all of her time on the Impeachment Hoax. She will be overthrown, either by inside or out, just like her last time as ‘Speaker,'” Trump said.

“Wallace & @FoxNews are on a bad path, watch!”

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2020