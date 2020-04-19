Trump Says NYT’s Maggie Haberman Should Return Her Pulitzer

President Donald Trump said Saturday that New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman should return her Pulitzer Prize for reporting on possible Russian collusion.

Trump made the comments during his Coronavirus Task Force briefing, taking a swipe at media coverage across the board before turning his attention to Haberman specifically. (RELATED: NYT’s Maggie Haberman Admits Media Gives ‘Instant Credibility’ To Anti-Trump Voices)

WATCH:

Trump began by addressing the media as a whole, saying that it was important for the American people to be able to get accurate information.

“This is a critical time for the American people, and the American people deserve real information. And responsible and thoughtful dialogue from their elected leaders and from the media,” Trump said. “The media has been — some very honest, but some very dishonest, you know that.”

“I even read a story were Mark Meadows, a tough guy, was crying, he was crying. This was Maggie Haberman, and she won a Pulitzer Prize for her coverage of Russia, but she was wrong on Russia. So was everyone else. They should all give back their Pulitzer Prizes,” Trump continued.

Trump went on to talk more about the Meadows story, calling it “fake news” and suggesting that Haberman had only written the story “because we exposed her as a terrible, dishonest reporter.”