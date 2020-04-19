What Can Fans Expect Sunday Night In The New ‘Westworld’ Episode ‘Decoherence’?

The sixth episode of “Westworld” season three airs Sunday night on HBO.

With only three episodes remaining, things are on the brink of boiling over as Serac and Dolores are on a collision course. (REVIEW: Dolores’ Plan Is Revealed In Outstanding New ‘Westworld’ Episode ‘Genre’)

What can we expect to happen in “Decoherence” tonight?

Well, I would anticipate a heavy focus on Maeve and William. As you all know, I’ve been complaining a lot about the fact William has only been in one of the first five episodes.

It’s a bit ridiculous that arguably the best character in the show barely gets any screen time.

When we last saw William, Dolores had successfully gotten him locked up in a mental hospital. I think it’s fair to say William won’t be staying in there long.

If I had to lob an educated guess, I think we see William bust out and join Serac’s war against Dolores’ plan for global chaos.

Speaking of Serac’s war against Dolores, let’s get to Maeve. Maeve has been one of the greatest heroes of the show through the first two seasons.

While Dolores has a very evil streak in her, Maeve is the exact opposite. She’s motivated by love and goodness.

She’s the counterbalance to Dolores, and she will be needed to win the war. I think there’s a very real possibility we see a Maeve/William/Serac alliance in the near future.

We’ll find out tonight on HBO! Make sure to tune in, and let us know in the comments what you think will happen!