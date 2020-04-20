Tom Hanks Says Wife Rita Wilson ‘Went Through A Tougher Time’ As They Dealt With Coronavirus

Tom Hanks got candid about what he and wife Rita Wilson’s coronavirus symptoms were like and said she had a “tougher time.”

“Rita [Wilson] went through a tougher time than I did,” the 63-year-old actor told “The National Defense Radio Show,” after the two contracted COVID-19 while in Australia. The comments were noted by the “Today” show in a piece published Monday.

“She had a much higher fever and she had some other symptoms,” he added. “She lost her sense of taste and smell. She got absolutely no joy from food for a better part of three weeks.” (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

The “Joe Versus The Volcano” star went on to explain how they both “were in the hospital” and isolated, mainly so they “didn’t give it to anybody else” because it was relatively early in that country’s response to coronavirus. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

Hanks said his wife will be “furious” with him for sharing this information, but added that Rita was “so nauseous, she had to crawl on the floor from the bed to the facilities” during the illness.

“I was wiped after 12 minutes,” the “Castaway” star also shared, referencing his attempts to do just a couple stretches and exercises” in his hospital room. “I laid down in my hospital bed and just slept.”

“I said, ‘I just had the weirdest thing. I just tried to do basic stretches and exercises on the floor and I couldn’t even get halfway through,'” he added of speaking to one of the nurses. “And she looked at me through her glasses like she was talking to the dumbest human being. And she said, ‘You have COVID-19.'”

As previously reported, the “Forest Gump” star and his wife were in Australia doing pre-production for an upcoming Elvis Presley bio from Warner Bros when they tested positive for COVID-19.

They remained in the hospital for two weeks until they were released to continue self quarantining during the pandemic at a residence in the country, before finally returning to Los Angeles at end of March.