Cole Sprouse Slams Fans Who Are Sending Him Death Threats

Actor Cole Sprouse revealed he’s been receiving death threats from his “fans.”

Sprouse made a statement Sunday on his Instagram story calling the death threats, attacks, “baseless accusations” and qualities of “insanity and fanaticism,” according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

“I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them,” Sprouse wrote. “But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address, and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism. Choose humanity, stop being [clowns].” (RELATED: Lili Reinhart Refers To Cole Sprouse As Her ‘Boyfriend’ Following Split Reports)

“While I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it’s clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle,” he added. “So in conclusion — please eat my delectable plump a**. (Making me post a god**mn white font insta story like a twice divorced mother of three.)”

Sprouse has been romantically involved with “Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart since 2017, although the two have chosen to keep their relationship mostly private.

It is unclear which rumors prompted Sprouse to share the statement, but he recently has been linked to model Kaia Gerber.