Florida State AD David Coburn Says ‘God Help Us’ If The College Football Season Is Canceled

Florida State athletic director David Coburn had a very blunt comment about the possibility of the college football season not happening.

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, nobody seems to have an idea of when the games will happen or if they’ll happen at all. Well, Coburn had a pretty simple way of looking at the terrible situation, and he perfectly shined a light on the stakes we’re facing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We are planning to develop several different budget scenarios for next year. I don’t think any of them will be pretty. One of them will be a scenario without football and I would just say God help us if that is the scenario,” Coburn said during a Friday call with the media, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

That might be a tough thing for people to hear, but he’s 100% correct. You will see devastation on a level you didn’t think was possible for universities if football doesn’t happen.

You will see programs descend into financial ruins if there are not games on Saturdays. It’s not a great thing to think about, but it’s true.

Without football, athletic departments will crumble pretty much overnight.

I certainly don’t envy anybody in Coburn’s position. There are going to be some very tough calls to be made if the football season doesn’t happen.

You’re going to see calls being made about programs that would have seemed unimaginable just three months ago.

To say it’s going to get ugly would be a massive understatement.

So, let’s all band together, win this war and do whatever we have to do in order to ensure the season happens. The alternative is a terrible situation.