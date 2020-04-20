Former Detroit Lions Star Glover Quin Rips Head Coach Matt Patricia

Former Detroit Lions defensive back Glover Quin tore into head coach Matt Patricia with some recent comments.

Patricia has been under a spotlight ever since Darius Slay was traded to the Eagles and tore into the coach after the fact. Now, his former DB is echoing the same sentiments, and thinks Patricia’s attitude is a problem for players. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Quin said the following about Patricia and the culture during an interview with SportsRadio 610, according to 97.1TheTicket:

Coach Patricia came in and tore it all down and a lot of the guys didn’t really want to buy into what he was teaching because of the way he presented it. His attitude, his persona, his arrogance, things like that made people not really want to buy into it. That was the disconnect.

The more and more I hear about Patricia, the more it becomes clear to me that he has to likely go. The Lions were headed in a solid direction under Jim Caldwell.

For reasons that made sense to nobody, the Ford family fired him, hired Patricia and it’s been an absolute disaster ever since.

The players don’t like him, he doesn’t win and he apparently thinks he’s Bill Belichick. That’s a bad mixture.

In sports, there’s a direct tie to how you can behave and how much you win. If you win, then you get to be an authoritarian.

If you don’t win, then that stuff doesn’t fly. Patricia apparently likes to think he’s a star because he won some Super Bowls on the staff of New England.

He’s clearly in over his head with the Lions. If they don’t get off to a hot start, Patricia needs to go.