Gloria, Emilio Estefan Provide 500 Meals Daily For Health Care Workers And First Responders

Musicians Gloria and Emilio Estefan are providing meals every day to front line workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gloria and Emilio are giving prepared meals from Estefan Kitchen to Miami to health care workers and first responders, according to a report published Monday by Entertainment Tonight.
The meals are specifically going to workers at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Baptist Health South Florida, City of Miami Police Department, Miami Beach Police Department and Miami Beach Fire Rescue, the outlet reported.
Other celebrities have also donated meals and have even volunteered to deliver meals to those in need. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have donated their time to deliver meals to people who have critical illnesses. (RELATED: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Deliver Meals In Los Angeles Amid Coronavirus Pandemic)
“They told us they heard our drivers were overloaded and wanted to volunteer to lighten the drivers’ workload,” Project Angel Food’s executive director told ET.
“I am blown away that they chose us,” he added. “They care about our vulnerable population. Our clients are most at risk to contract the coronavirus, having compromised immune systems including heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, and most are over the age of 60.”
NFL lineman Ron Leary also donated 100,000 meals to those in need in the Memphis area.