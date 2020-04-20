Watch Special Behind The Scenes Look At The Latest ‘Westworld’ Episode ‘Decoherence’

HBO dropped an awesome inside look at the latest “Westworld” episode “Decoherence” late Sunday night.

The sixth episode of season three was a hell of a wild time as William found his purpose, links up with Bernard, Maeve gears up for war and Charlotte/Dolores survives a bombing from Serac. (REVIEW: William Finds His Purpose In The New ‘Westworld’ Episode ‘Decoherence,’ Maeve Is On The Warpath Against Dolores)

Now, HBO has taken fans of the hit show behind the scenes for a special inside look on how the great episode was put together.

Give it a watch below.

It’s been more than 12 hours since I wrapped up the episode Sunday night, and I can’t get over how good it was.

I did a lot of complaining about the lack of William through the first five episodes, and that looks a little foolish in hindsight.

The bombing scene of Charlotte was also incredible. Just when we start to empathize for her because the Dolores version of Charlotte is more loving than the real woman, Serac blows up her car.

The moments of her pulling herself from the wreckage were awesome. The skin was burned and charred off. I was losing it!

Now, we only have two more episodes left in season three, and I can’t wait to watch them unfold. It’s a shame it went by so fast, but I’ve enjoyed it all!