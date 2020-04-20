British Model Iskra Lawerence Announces She’s Given Birth At Home During Coronavirus Lockdown

British model Iskra Lawrence shared the happy news that she gave birth to her first child while at home, but said she’s “feeling super protective” after receiving “death threats and hate.”

“I have no idea how to even think right now let alone ‘do an announcement post’ but I feel so close to so many of you – you’ve been my online fam for so many years and I’m beyond overwhelmed to tell you baby P has arrived,” the 29-year-old model captioned her post on Instagram, along with a handful of shots of her expecting boyfriend Philip Payne’s child. The post was noted by Yahoo.com in a piece published Monday. (RELATED:Superstar Maren Morris Shares Life-Changing News)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iskra (@iskra) on Apr 19, 2020 at 10:10am PDT

“When I’m ready I cannot wait to share more details with you all on my home birth and this tiny human that we love beyond measure,” she added of having her child during the coronavirus outbreak. “I cannot thank you all enough of the love and support through this journey.” (RELATED: Nick Cannon Welcomes Son Into The World)

The model continued, while explaining, “we are all safe and well and just in heaven – it’s going to be a huge decision to figure out how much to share online with millions of people and as you know most of you have shown nothing but kindness but we also have received death threats and hate so I’m feeling super protective and never want my baby to feel like we over exposed them and they never got the choice whether they wanted intimate details or photos shared.”

“So it’s new territory because I’m very open with you all about many aspects of my life and health etc… so thank you again sending you all so so much love.” Lawrence concluded.

It all comes, after the model announced the happy news back in November she was expecting her first child.