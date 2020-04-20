Syracuse Basketball Coach Jim Boeheim Shows Off Horrific Shooting Form In Twitter Video

Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim has horrific shooting form.

The legendary basketball coach showed off his shooting skills in a video tweeted by his foundation Saturday, and it’s ugly. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The man looks like what I imagine an alien handed a basketball would resemble. He drills the shot, but his form couldn’t be much worse.

Give the video a watch below.

He’s still got it! #nothingbutnet Tune in next Saturday, April 25 from 7-9pm for the #BoeheimBall live from the Boeheim house! More information at https://t.co/EOUlu2t1Aw. pic.twitter.com/pILW8Wqv7G — Jim & Juli Boeheim (@JJB_Foundation) April 19, 2020

Now, I want to be clear here. I’m not ragging on Boeheim too much. I like the guy, and he’s one of the greatest basketball coaches to ever do it.

There’s no debate about whether or not he’s a star. He 100% is a phenomenal coach.

Having said all of that, how the hell is his form that bad? If anything, you’d think a guy who is such an excellent coach would know how to actually shoot a ball.

That shot form looks like it’s right out of the 1920s. You try that on a court today, and you’re going to find the ball in the stands.

I honestly don’t understand how that shot went in. I don’t understand at all.

I guess it just goes to show you can be a hell of a coach even if you’re not great yourself. What a pretzel my brain has been put in by this video.

Never change, Jim!