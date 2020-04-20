Editorial

Syracuse Basketball Coach Jim Boeheim Shows Off Horrific Shooting Form In Twitter Video

Jim Boeheim (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/JJB_Foundation/status/1251671402886938625)

Jim Boeheim (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/JJB_Foundation/status/1251671402886938625)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim has horrific shooting form.

The legendary basketball coach showed off his shooting skills in a video tweeted by his foundation Saturday, and it’s ugly. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The man looks like what I imagine an alien handed a basketball would resemble. He drills the shot, but his form couldn’t be much worse.

Give the video a watch below.

Now, I want to be clear here. I’m not ragging on Boeheim too much. I like the guy, and he’s one of the greatest basketball coaches to ever do it.

There’s no debate about whether or not he’s a star. He 100% is a phenomenal coach.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Syracuse Men’s Basketball (@cuse_mbb) on

Having said all of that, how the hell is his form that bad? If anything, you’d think a guy who is such an excellent coach would know how to actually shoot a ball.

That shot form looks like it’s right out of the 1920s. You try that on a court today, and you’re going to find the ball in the stands.

I honestly don’t understand how that shot went in. I don’t understand at all.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Syracuse Men’s Basketball (@cuse_mbb) on

I guess it just goes to show you can be a hell of a coach even if you’re not great yourself. What a pretzel my brain has been put in by this video.

Never change, Jim!