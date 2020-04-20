The Kansas City Chiefs Are Reportedly Interested In Former Alabama Star Henry Ruggs

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly very interested in former Alabama star receiver Henry Ruggs.

According to Peter King, word is circulating around the NFL that the Chiefs might try to trade up for Ruggs if he slips to the 20 range. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ruggs is a lock for the first round, but it’s not crystal clear where he’ll likely land at the moment.

If the Chiefs land Ruggs, then Patrick Mahomes is going to be in heaven. Ruggs is a speed demon. The man is absurdly fast.

Given Mahomes‘ style of play and ability to buy time with his feet, a guy like Ruggs could make him even more unstoppable.

Honestly, having a talented receiver like Ruggs on the same field as Mahomes would be borderline unfair if they get things clicking.

He’s already unstoppable in the NFL, and the young passer is coming off of a Super Bowl. Now, he might get one of the best WR prospects that we’ve in years.

Yeah, that’s going to be an issue for any defensive coordinator that has to play Kansas City.

Tune in Thursday night to see where Ruggs lands and if the Chiefs move up to grab the former Alabama superstar.