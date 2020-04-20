‘Pelosi’s Layoffs’ — McCarthy Rips Democrats For Holding Up Deal For Coronavirus Aid

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Monday blasted Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic party for holding up a deal for coronavirus aid.

“Last week we watched 5 million people — new numbers — for unemployment. How many more millions of Pelosi’s layoffs will we have to endure before she will put people before politics?,” McCarthy said on Fox News. “We could have been done yesterday, but the Democrats continue to hold up, even though we have agreed to all the numbers,” McCarthy continued.

“Instead of work together, she has tried to fight every element. Again, name me one thing the Speaker has accomplished that is productive during this pandemic. All she has ever done is criticize,” McCarthy said.

The deal is on a nearly $500 billion coronavirus relief package, which Pelosi has yet to agree to. McCarthy said Pelosi is holding up the aid, despite a lot of bipartisan support. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Criticize Pelosi For Saying Trump’s WHO Cuts Are ‘Illegal’)

“We need to work together as one. Look, the virus is here, we did not invite it, we did not want it, but we will defeat it together. In [any] other time in history when we’ve had a challenge like this you’d watch the Speaker work with the President. We’ve only now watched the Speaker criticize every action…,” he added. (RELATED: ‘China Lied To The World’: McCarthy Slams The ‘Chinese Communist Party’ Over Coronavirus)

The comments come as Democrats in the Senate on April 9 blocked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s request for more aid for small businesses, calling it a “political stunt.”

The Republicans bill would have put $250 billion more into a loan program for small businesses. McConnell was hoping it would pass by unanimous consent, however, Democrats blocked it from passing. Democratic Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen both were on the Senate floor and voiced their opposition.