Watch Matthew Rhys In The Trailer For HBO’s New Series ‘Perry Mason’

HBO’s new series “Perry Mason” with Matthew Rhys looks outstanding.

The plot of series, according to an HBO press release, is as follows:

1931, Los Angeles. While the rest of the country struggles through the Great Depression, this city is booming! Oil! Olympic Games! Talking Pictures! Evangelical Fervor! And a child kidnapping gone very, very wrong. Based on characters created by author Erle Stanley Gardner, this drama series follows the origins of American fiction’s most legendary criminal defense lawyer, Perry Mason. When the case of the decade breaks down his door, Mason’s relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself.

Judging from the first preview from HBO, we’re in for a fun time as Rhys plays defense lawyer Perry Mason. I’m all about fun mysteries, especially ones set in old time periods, and it looks like this one will check all the boxes. (REVIEW: William Finds His Purpose In The New ‘Westworld‘ Episode ‘Decoherence,’ Maeve Is On The Warpath Against Dolores)

Give the trailer a watch below.

“Perry Mason” will start on HBO June 21, and I’m absolutely giving it a shot. For those of you who don’t know, Rhys starred on “The Americans” for years on FX, and that show was a smashing hit.

Now, he’s taking his talents to HBO for this series. I know it’s only on preview, but “Perry Mason” looks damn good.

Plus, we all know HBO knows how to drop the hammer when it comes to producing fire television content. Look no further than “Game of Thrones” and “Westworld” for proof of that fact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Westworld (@westworldhbo) on Mar 28, 2020 at 6:20am PDT

Let us know what you think in the comments, and check it out starting June 21 on HBO!