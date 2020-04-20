Matthew Stafford Recounts Famous 2013 4th Quarter Drive To Beat The Cowboys

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford relived his famous 2013 drive against the Dallas Cowboys in a Sunday video.

Stafford led one of the greatest drives in the history of football back in 2013 against Dallas, and stole a victory from the Cowboys.

With the clock ticking down late in the game, he made several clutch throws to get Detroit down the field, and then jumped the goal line for the win.

What a throw and catch! Stafford to @KrisDurham16 for 40 yards and we’re in business! #LionsReplay pic.twitter.com/mQcpkGjV70 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 19, 2020

In a Sunday video posted by the team, the star NFL passer broke down what he was thinking as the plays unfolded.

You can watch his full thoughts below.

The video above is everything I love about Matthew Stafford. The dude is just surgical in all aspects of the way he plays the game.

He’s talking about one of the greatest drives in football history, and he’s breaking it down like it’s a math equation.

The greats all have one thing in common. They never let themselves get too high or too low. They just get the job done.

I remember watching that drive while in my living room in college, and I absolutely lost my mind when he jumped the goal line.

I couldn’t believe what I was watching. Stafford saw an opening, and he just took it.

Gotta get ready to snap it quick in case there’s a 10-second runoff!#LionsReplay | @budlight pic.twitter.com/AslXRln9EP — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 19, 2020

The 2013 drive against Dallas will forever be one of the greatest drives in the history of football, and I’m glad we got to take this fun journey down memory lane.