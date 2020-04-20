McConnell Tears Into Democrats For Continuing To Delay Funding For Paycheck Protection Program

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell criticized Democrats for delaying funding for Americans struggling to pay bills as the Paycheck Protection Program ran out of money four days ago.

“It’s now been four days since the Paycheck Protection Program ran out of money. Republicans have been trying to secure more funding for this critical program for a week and a half,” McConnell said in a statement Monday. “At this hour, our Democratic colleagues are still prolonging their discussions with the Administration, so the Senate regretfully will not be able to pass more funding for Americans’ paychecks today”

“However, since this is so urgent, I have asked that the Senate meet again tomorrow in a new session that was not previously scheduled, and the Democratic Leader has agreed to my request. It is past time to get this done for the country,” McConnell added.

On April 9, Democrats in the Senate blocked McConnell’s request for more aid for small businesses, calling it a “political stunt.” (RELATED: Senate Democrats Block McConnell’s Bid For $250 Billion More In Small Business Aid)

The Republicans bill would have put $250 billion more into a loan program for small businesses. McConnell was hoping it would pass by unanimous consent, however, Democrats blocked it from passing. Democratic Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen both were on the Senate floor and voiced their opposition, which killed the bill.

McConnell urged his colleagues to approve the bill, saying they could later hold votes on anything they believe to be urgent relating to coronavirus. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Senate Republicans Raise Historic Number In Fundraising — Nearly Double Previous Record)

The Senate will have a pro-forma session Tuesday, where Republicans hope they can approve the funding.