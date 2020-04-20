Melvin Gordon Says He’s ‘Looking Forward’ To Playing The Chargers

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon is pumped to play the Los Angeles Chargers.
Gordon left the Chargers after an ill-advised hold out, and signed with the Broncos on a two-year deal this past offseason.
Dam I’m gon miss the hell outta my teammates … was always more about the bonds then football. Love y’all boys to death !!! Y’all know that…. stayed in my corner when everyone turn their back on me !! And I’m Forever grateful for it… but we on to the new chapter now !! And it’s time to make history #BroncoCountry
Now, he'll get the chance to play his former team twice a year, and he said during an SirusXM NFL interview that he's "looking forward" to it.
You can listen to his full comments below.
I hope like hell Melvin Gordon balls out in Denver. Last year wasn’t great at all for the former Wisconsin superstar running back.
The hold out was a disaster of epic proportions, he didn’t dominate in his return and now he has his change of scenery.
The man is as talented as they come when it comes to running the football, but he just needs to smash the reset button.
I hope he does in Denver because he’s incredibly entertaining to watch when he’s at the top of his game. He’s an electric runner.
We’ll see what he does this upcoming season, but I think he’s going to have that offense rolling with Drew Lock.