Melvin Gordon Says He’s ‘Looking Forward’ To Playing The Chargers

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon is pumped to play the Los Angeles Chargers.

Gordon left the Chargers after an ill-advised hold out, and signed with the Broncos on a two-year deal this past offseason.

Now, he'll get the chance to play his former team twice a year, and he said during an SirusXM NFL interview that he's "looking forward" to it.

You can listen to his full comments below.

How much is @MelvinGordon25 looking forward to playing his former team twice a year in the AFC West? He tells us that and what led to him signing in Denver… ????AUDIO???? | #Broncos pic.twitter.com/MRwcnxDhCi — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) April 17, 2020

I hope like hell Melvin Gordon balls out in Denver. Last year wasn’t great at all for the former Wisconsin superstar running back.

The hold out was a disaster of epic proportions, he didn’t dominate in his return and now he has his change of scenery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melvin Gordon III (@melvin) on Apr 11, 2020 at 7:56pm PDT

The man is as talented as they come when it comes to running the football, but he just needs to smash the reset button.

I hope he does in Denver because he’s incredibly entertaining to watch when he’s at the top of his game. He’s an electric runner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melvin Gordon III (@melvin) on Aug 14, 2019 at 8:58pm PDT

We’ll see what he does this upcoming season, but I think he’s going to have that offense rolling with Drew Lock.