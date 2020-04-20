The Final Financial Numbers Are In For Michael Bloomberg’s Failed 2020 Presidential Campaign

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg sunk well over $1 billion into his failed campaign to win the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.
Federal Election Commission documents filed Monday showed Bloomberg’s campaign spent $1,047,623,103.81 in 2020.
That number plus what the billionaire businessman spent in 2019 totaled $1,221,777,405.26, according to The Daily Beast’s Sam Stein.
Bloomberg had already spent $935 million by February 29, then added an additional $112.3 million in March in an effort to bolster his Super Tuesday prospects, Forbes reported. However, after a three-month campaign and a poor Super Tuesday performance, the billionaire media magnate dropped out of the race with only 55 delegates and one outright win, the U.S. territory of American Samoa.
The former New York City mayor had made news after spending around $5 million per delegate won on Super Tuesday, but his final campaign price tag in the end equaled $22,214,134.64 per delegate. (RELATED: Bloomberg Bails On Pledge To Employ Campaign Staffers Throughout Election)
Bloomberg is worth $55.2 billion, according to Forbes, and financed almost all his campaign out of his own pocket, an expenditure that amounted to around $10 million per active campaign day.