‘Joe Biden Is Careful With His Words,’ Says ‘Morning Joe’ Host Mika Brzezinski

Mika Brzezinski, the co-host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” said Monday that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is “careful” with his language and sounded the alarm early on about the coronavirus pandemic.

“[W]hat you see here is Joe Biden is careful with his words. You see some of the latest ads that have been rolled out, which are really strong, which show clearly that Joe Biden saw this coming,” Brzezinski said Monday, touting an NBC News poll that showed Biden leading President Donald Trump by seven points in a general election matchup.

WATCH:

“[Biden] was concerned. He saw it coming like a steamroller coming in the direction of the United States,” the co-host continued. “He called on the White House, the president, the administration, to take it seriously.”

“They did not. This is plain and simple,” she said.

It’s not entirely clear what Brzezinski meant when she said Biden was “careful with his words,” given that the former vice president has long been known for his oral gaffes.

During a CNN interview Thursday, for example, Biden appeared to forget what he was talking about when discussing the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“You know, there’s — during World War II, you know, where Roosevelt came up with a thing that, you know, was totally different than a — than — he called it the — you know, World War II, he had the War Production Board,” he said. (RELATED: Biden Says He Offered Trump His ‘Make Work Checklist’ For COVID-19 — He Meant ‘Make It Work’)

During a live-streamed town hall earlier in April, Dr. Jill Biden, his wife, had to — sort of — correct him when he mistakenly said that he had five grandchildren. Jill chimed in to say that they have six.

The couple actually has seven official grandchildren after a court-ordered DNA test found that the Hunter Biden, their son, was the father of former basketball player Lunden Alexis Roberts’s love child — something Hunter previously claimed wasn’t true.

During his first-ever virtual town hall with Illinois voters in March, Biden at one point appeared to forget that he was on camera and walked out of frame. He could be heard asking “Am I on camera?” later on in the live stream.

